Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.21. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

