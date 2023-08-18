Apple’s (AAPL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

