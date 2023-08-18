Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3,200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 303.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

