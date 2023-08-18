Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.68 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and approximately $126.20 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00006346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.87945117 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $61.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

