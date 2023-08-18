Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

