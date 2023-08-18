Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $192.92 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $192.92 million and $22.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,657.95 or 1.00069085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0214003 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $18,176,089.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.