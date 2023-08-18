Andrew Bosworth Sells 8,032 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of META stock traded down $9.20 on Thursday, reaching $285.09. 23,912,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,244,777. The stock has a market cap of $733.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

