Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

AVXL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 106,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,546. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

In other news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

