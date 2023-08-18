Analyzing United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and M.D.C.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A M.D.C. $5.72 billion 0.60 $562.14 million $5.38 8.60

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -16.80% 6.73% M.D.C. 7.74% 12.80% 7.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of M.D.C. shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of M.D.C. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M.D.C. has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Homes Group and M.D.C., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A M.D.C. 1 2 1 0 2.00

M.D.C. has a consensus price target of $46.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given M.D.C.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

M.D.C. beats United Homes Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About M.D.C.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

