Analyzing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus N/A N/A -48.65% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -90.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSomnus and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $19.39 million 0.81 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 281.81 -$14.14 million ($0.51) -1.53

Analyst Ratings

ProSomnus has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProSomnus and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProSomnus currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 920.41%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.23%. Given ProSomnus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of ProSomnus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

