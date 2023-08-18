Analyzing Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 7.59% -27.20% 12.39% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avid Technology and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 5 1 0 2.17 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Avid Technology presently has a consensus price target of $29.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%.

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avid Technology and Celerity Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $417.41 million 2.81 $55.24 million $0.73 36.47 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Celerity Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S1 and dock line audio control surface; S4 and S6 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various maintenance contracts and support services; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

