Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $68.06

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.06.
A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %
CTSH stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
