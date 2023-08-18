Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.21. 1,408,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,853. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

