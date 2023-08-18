Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6,312.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.01. 612,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,017. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $235.30.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

