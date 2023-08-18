AMG National Trust Bank Sells 219,822 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,822 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 4.10% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $49,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,625,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,159,000 after buying an additional 327,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 148,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 118,672 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.77. 59,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

