AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $105.21. 1,433,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.