AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.49. 486,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.