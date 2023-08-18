AMG National Trust Bank Has $26.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $357.95. 50,321,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,347,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.03. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

