AMG National Trust Bank Buys 3,137 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $76.58. 283,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

