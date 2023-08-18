American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMSC. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

American Superconductor Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

