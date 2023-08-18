American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

