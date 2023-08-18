American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $862.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

