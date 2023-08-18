American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

