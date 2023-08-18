América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

NYSE AMX opened at $19.48 on Thursday. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 219.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

