Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $12.56. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 11,491 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after buying an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,847,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $15,040,000.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

