Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.43. Alumina shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 5,253 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Alumina Stock Down 0.6 %
About Alumina
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
