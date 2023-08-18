Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.