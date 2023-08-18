Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.70). Approximately 13,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 40,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 63.64. The company has a market cap of £77.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

