Alpha Finance Lab Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.42 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $81.16 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

