Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

