Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $198.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $178.64 and a one year high of $242.97.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

