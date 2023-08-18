Allstate Corp Sells 37,950 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allstate Corp lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

