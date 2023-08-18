Allstate Corp Sells 148,303 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,303 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,222. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

