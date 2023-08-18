Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,594,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.2% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 733,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 373.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 469,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 162,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

