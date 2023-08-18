Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,802 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.01. 1,507,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $264.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

