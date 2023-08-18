Allstate Corp Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,865 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Realty Income by 103.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 116.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,823. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.