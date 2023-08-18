Allstate Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

