Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,562 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.9% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $275.18. The stock had a trading volume of 208,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.44. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $353.63.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

