Allstate Corp Buys 11,661 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 149.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.39. 2,131,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,935. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.