Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $9.97 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
