Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $9.97 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

