Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

ERC opened at $9.38 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

