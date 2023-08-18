Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
NYSE ALX opened at $183.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $937.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.47. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $257.80.
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.