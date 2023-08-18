Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

NYSE ALX opened at $183.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $937.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.47. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $257.80.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

