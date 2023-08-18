Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of ALK opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

