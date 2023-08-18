Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 508,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 30.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,439,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 337,818 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

