Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,966.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $85.36.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.