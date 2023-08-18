Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,966.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $85.36.
About Akzo Nobel
