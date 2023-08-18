Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $107.47.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,760 shares of company stock valued at $250,357 and sold 41,718 shares valued at $3,994,557. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

