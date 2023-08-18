Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $48,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $74,088.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $69,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,621 shares of company stock worth $1,477,798 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

