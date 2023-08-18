agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $29.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.95.

AGL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

agilon health Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,750 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in agilon health by 9.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,035,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 219,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

