Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.35. Agenus shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 2,306,417 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 124.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 548.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth about $7,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile



Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

