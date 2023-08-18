Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AMG opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.64. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

